Newell Brands (NWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.81.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 28,379,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,603,625. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 153.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 98.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 52.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

