Newfield Exploration (NFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Williams Capital

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Williams Capital in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

NYSE NFX traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,282,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Newfield Exploration has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newfield Exploration by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 93,092 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.