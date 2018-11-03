NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 252.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%.

Shares of NLNK stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.12. 1,707,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,053. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.28. NewLink Genetics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLNK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NewLink Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

