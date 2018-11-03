Newton Coin Project 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,755.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $331,798.00 and $1,755.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 90,604,573,225 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

