NewYorkCoin Trading Up 478.4% Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 478.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $5,335.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00798845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010812 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001145 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

