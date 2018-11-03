Nextgen Healthcare Inc Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $948.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

