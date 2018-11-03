NEXT’s (NXT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 6,700 ($87.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXT. HSBC raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 5,550 ($72.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,750 ($75.13) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,084.44 ($66.44).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,424 ($70.87) on Wednesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,713 ($74.65), for a total transaction of £62,843 ($82,115.51).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

