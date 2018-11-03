NIC (EGOV) Announces Earnings Results

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. NIC had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of EGOV stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 817,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,996. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research firms have commented on EGOV. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 396,537 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

