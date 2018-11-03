Nicholas Politis Purchases 9,801 Shares of AP Eagers Ltd (APE) Stock

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 9,801 shares of AP Eagers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.79 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of A$76,320.39 ($54,127.93).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AP Eagers alerts:

On Wednesday, October 24th, Nicholas Politis purchased 9,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.70 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of A$69,327.00 ($49,168.09).

On Wednesday, October 17th, Nicholas Politis purchased 12,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.63 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of A$91,608.00 ($64,970.21).

Shares of APE opened at A$7.25 ($5.14) on Friday.

About AP Eagers

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used motor vehicles; distributes and sells parts, accessories, and car care products; provides vehicle brokerage, maintenance, and repair services; offers extended warranties; facilitates finance and leasing of motor vehicles; vehicle protection and other aftermarket products; and owns property and investments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for AP Eagers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Eagers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.