Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nike by 26.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,087,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nike by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after buying an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 2,820.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,186,000 after buying an additional 1,129,453 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nike by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,830,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $305,227,000 after buying an additional 940,411 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $81.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

