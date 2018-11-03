Nio Inc – (NIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.60 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $6.49 on Friday. NIO has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIO stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

