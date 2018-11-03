Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 106,630 Aramark (ARMK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,946,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,404,000 after buying an additional 838,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after buying an additional 712,908 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 87.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after buying an additional 566,308 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,673,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,485,000 after buying an additional 529,920 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $619,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

