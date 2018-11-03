Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Stock

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.26.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $22.59 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

