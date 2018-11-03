Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 63,833 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,833 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $1,717,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,183.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,128,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,051,358 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $66.06 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

