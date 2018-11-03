Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 81.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 84.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of ANIK opened at $36.19 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $508.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

