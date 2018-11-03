Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $124,000 in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Stock

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 294,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Oritani Financial news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $111,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORIT opened at $14.86 on Friday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $703.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

