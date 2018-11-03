NiSource (NI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NiSource from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,716. NiSource has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

In other news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.