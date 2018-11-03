Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $63,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $206,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,060. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $105.71 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.52 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

