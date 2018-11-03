Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $10.66 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

