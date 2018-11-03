Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 140,427 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 246,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.4% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $6,994,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $152.65 and a twelve month high of $188.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,311,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.61.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.