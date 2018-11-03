NIX Price Tops $0.52 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. NIX has a total market cap of $21.77 million and $158,918.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00008161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Nanex. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.17 or 0.03139303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.84 or 0.07556927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00803018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.01670480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00143253 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.01856195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00421568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030374 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 41,826,708 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

