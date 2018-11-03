NMC Health PLC (NMC) Insider Jonathan Bomford Purchases 1,000 Shares

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Jonathan Bomford acquired 1,000 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,476 ($45.42) per share, for a total transaction of £34,760 ($45,420.10).

NMC opened at GBX 3,430 ($44.82) on Friday. NMC Health PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,726 ($22.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,558 ($46.49).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.05) price objective (up from GBX 3,270 ($42.73)) on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,440.20 ($58.02).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

