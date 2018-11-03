Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its price objective lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBLX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $59.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NBLX opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 45.55% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

