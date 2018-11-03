NobleCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (NOBL)

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, NobleCoin has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NobleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. NobleCoin has a total market capitalization of $743,422.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00803246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003743 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009808 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001191 BTC.

NobleCoin Coin Profile

NobleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,343,738,937 coins. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NobleCoin’s official website is www.noblemovement.com.

Buying and Selling NobleCoin

NobleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NobleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NobleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NobleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

