Nomura Reiterates $40.00 Price Target for Masco (MAS)

Nomura set a $40.00 target price on Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAS. ValuEngine lowered Masco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.95.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3,600.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.