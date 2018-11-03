Nomura Trims ON Semiconductor (ON) Target Price to $23.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,309,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,846. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $68,705.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,494 shares of company stock worth $768,883 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

