Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $31,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,036,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,061,640,000 after buying an additional 555,871 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $109,503,000 after buying an additional 481,013 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $63,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11,222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,125,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,004,000 after buying an additional 188,491 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

NSC stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.59 and a 12 month high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

