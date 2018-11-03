Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $20.61 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,140 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

NYSE ABT opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,505.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,297 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,743. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

