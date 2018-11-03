Nortech Systems (NSYS) & Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) Head to Head Analysis

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nortech Systems and Uni-Pixel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $112.33 million 0.10 -$2.44 million N/A N/A Uni-Pixel $4.10 million 0.03 -$29.43 million N/A N/A

Nortech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Pixel.

Volatility and Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uni-Pixel has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nortech Systems and Uni-Pixel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Uni-Pixel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and Uni-Pixel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -2.22% -0.56% -0.21% Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nortech Systems beats Uni-Pixel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

