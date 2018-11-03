Northern Trust Corp Has $17.37 Million Stake in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,214 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 94.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth about $128,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares in the company, valued at $924,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TLRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Tailored Brands stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Tailored Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 933.71%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.