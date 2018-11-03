Northern Trust Corp Purchases 156,214 Shares of Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Cloudera worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 307,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cloudera from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $14.25 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $503,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,095 shares of company stock worth $2,219,463. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

