Northern Trust (NTRS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NTRS has been the topic of several other reports. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.61. 1,362,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $87.98 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In related news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 9,699 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 19,761 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $2,200,387.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,698 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8,671.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 296.3% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.