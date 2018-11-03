Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. 176,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,029. The stock has a market cap of $685.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.53 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 799,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 135,351 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,284,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

