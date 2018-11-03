Novavax (NVAX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 target price on Novavax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.62. Novavax has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 385,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

