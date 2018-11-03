NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $570.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products.

