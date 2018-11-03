Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Novus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.44 during trading on Thursday. 15,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,280. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.78. Novus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.61.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Catherine C. Turkel acquired 33,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,990.40. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 61,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,290.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Novus Therapeutics worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.