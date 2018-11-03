Nucleus Vision Market Capitalization Hits $29.72 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinBene, Bitbns and Koinex. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $2.06 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00251806 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $621.81 or 0.09801640 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,499,220,166 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitbns, Huobi, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Koinex, Binance and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

