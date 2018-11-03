Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 654.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 256,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222,622 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,515,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,126,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $60.52 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

