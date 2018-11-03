Nutrien (NTR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a focus list rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,699. Nutrien has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 491.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,596,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,583 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,679,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 177.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,677,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,420 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 54.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,846,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,420,000 after purchasing an additional 654,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,727,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

