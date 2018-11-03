Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OXY opened at $68.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.56%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

