Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Fielmann (FIE) a €62.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fielmann has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.04 ($70.97).

Shares of FIE remained flat at $€57.50 ($66.86) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 217,119 shares. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

