Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Old Republic International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Old Republic International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 734,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 71,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $217,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.06. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

