Olive Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (OLE)

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Olive has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $542,349.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olive token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Olive has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251352 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.59 or 0.09764212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Olive Token Profile

Olive’s launch date was June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,006,242 tokens. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE. Olive’s official website is www.olivecoin.co.

Buying and Selling Olive

Olive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper, TOPBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

