Omeros (OMER) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares rose 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 575,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,011,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

OMER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $193,871.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

