ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ON. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $165,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,494 shares of company stock worth $768,883. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

