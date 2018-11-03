ON Semiconductor (ON) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ON. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 9,309,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $165,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,142,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,774,000 after purchasing an additional 227,680 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 5,109,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 142,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

