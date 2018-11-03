Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $45.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,774. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Hoffman sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $44,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 444.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 11,838,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 456.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 672,312 shares during the period.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

