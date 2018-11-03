OpGen (OPGN) PT Set at $6.00 by HC Wainwright

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 347.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPGN. ValuEngine raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.94. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 373.39% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

