Oppenheimer Analysts Give CTI BioPharma (CTIC) a $4.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTIC. Cann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on CTI BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CTI BioPharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

CTIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,763. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 361.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9,349.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 48,802 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

