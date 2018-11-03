Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,108 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

